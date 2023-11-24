Welcome to Plathville stars Kim Plath and Barry Plath seemingly celebrated Thanksgiving separately amid their divorce, with Kim missing from the family’s holiday photos.

The former couple’s son Micah Plath shared snaps from the reality TV family’s day together via Instagram Stories, which featured his father and brothers Ethan Plath and Isaac Plath.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all,” Micah, 22, wrote under a Thursday, November 23, selfie of him, Ethan, 25, and Isaac, 18.

Courtesy of Micah Plath/Instagram

The previous day, Micah shared a photo of himself holding a frisbee as he stood alongside his youngest brother, Isaac, and their father, Barry, 55, while the sun set in the background.

Notably absent from the photos was family matriarch Kim, 51, and any of the couple’s daughters, including Moriah Plath and Lydia Plath. Ethan’s ex, Olivia Plath, was also nowhere in sight following news the couple had parted ways on October 27.

On the November 14 episode of the TLC reality show, family patriarch Barry reacted to seeing ex Kim at their daughter Moriah’s ballroom dance competition for the first time since learning she is dating in the wake of their split.

“For the sake of the children, I can be around Kim and I can be civil and put myself in Moriah’s shoes and say, ‘Hey, it just would be nice to have us all together,’” Barry said in a confessional on the November 14 episode. “If you show your support for me that would probably mean a lot to me.”

“And then I think, on the other hand, Kim’s making choices in her personal life that I don’t condone, specifically dating Ken, you know, don’t condone it, don’t agree with it, but yet it’s happening in front of me,” he added.

Kim debuted her boyfriend, Ken Palmer, on season 5 of Welcome to Plathville after meeting him through her youngest son, Isaac. The family’s matriarch said that while dating someone new may be “a little bit awkward,” it’s ​a priority to her to maintain a relationship with Barry for the sake of their kids.

“It’s important for Barry and I to set aside our differences so that the children can have two parents there that are civil to each other,” she said on the November 14 episode.

The former couple’s daughter Lydia, 19, also weighed in on her mother’s new romance, which she called a “big surprise.”

“Personally I don’t feel like it’s a good decision or the right thing to do concerning the whole situation,” Lydia said. “But that’s just my point of view.”

Though they had previously spoken about their separation on season 4 of Welcome to Plathville, Kim and Barry shocked audiences when they announced their decision to split after 24 years of marriage in June 2022.

“After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage,” Kim and Barry told People at the time. “While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”