Former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have split after four years of marriage, the duo revealed during the Thursday, February 29, episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits.”

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship,” Brittany, 35, began, saying,”I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys.”

“On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year,” she continued before announcing, “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.” The estranged couple share a son Cruz, 2.

“I’m taking one day at a time,” Brittany told listeners, adding, “I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz.”

Jax 44, met the Kentucky native in Las Vegas in 2015. By the time season 4 of VPR got underway, she had already moved to Los Angeles and was living with the then-SUR bartender.

Jax helped Brittany secure a waitressing job at SUR, and she became a guest star during her first season on the show. As their relationship progressed, Brittany became a recurring character in season 5, but after filming wrapped, Jax cheated on her with coworker Faith Stowers and the couple briefly split. The aftermath was shown during season 6, when Brittany was promoted to main cast status.

In 2016, the couple got their own spinoff, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. By the time the show premiered in September 2017, Jax shared how the time in her home state helped the couple heal.

“We’re still happy and we’re still together,” Jax told The Daily Dish, adding. “When she came home it was kind of like [we can] start fresh, clean slate, start over.”

In June 2018, Jax proposed to Brittany at a crab shack in Malibu, which was filmed for VPR. The couple wed one year later on June 29, 2019, at a castle in Kentucky, in a ceremony attended by their castmates and boss, Lisa Vanderpump. Their nuptials were featured during a season 8 episode of VPR.

Jax and Brittany revealed they were expecting baby No. 1 on September 21, 2020, in an Instagram post where the father-to-be wrote, “Sooooo, I am gonna be dad.”

The couple welcomed Cruz Michael Cauchi – with the little boy taking on Jax’s real surname – on April 12, 2021. “Our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. We have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy,” Brittany wrote in an Instagram announcement the following day.

Jax and Brittany announced they were departing VPR in December 2020 ahead of the show’s season 9. The pair are making their Bravo return in the new reality show The Valley premiering on March 19, 2024.