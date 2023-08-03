VPR's Brittany and Jax's Marriage Suffered After Son's Birth

It’s been a hot-girl summer for Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright. After losing 45 pounds following the April 2021 birth of her son, Cruz, the 34-year-old is showing off her fab figure for her recent collaboration with popular swimsuit brand Cupshe. “I love that I’m able to wear these beautiful suits and feel sexy and confident,” the Kentucky native exclusively tells In Touch, who wed fellow former VPR star Jax Taylor, 44, in June 2019. Here, the co-host of the podcast “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” talks to In Touch’s Elisabeth McGowan about her favorite workout, motherhood and Scandoval.

You look amazing. What’s your secret?

BC: Being active is very important. That can help with your mental health, too. I’m also chasing around a 2-year-old all the time. I do a lot of intermittent training on the treadmill. I’ll do sprints and jogs and walk at different intervals and heights.

Tell us about your new swimsuit line!

BC: Being a mother, I’ve got some stretch marks and some loose skin, and I have insecurities about my lower stomach. Being able to feel secure in a bathing suit means so much to me. It makes you feel so good.

What’s your advice to people who feel self-conscious in swimwear?

BC: A good-fitting suit makes such a difference. You don’t want to wear something that’s too tight, that squeezes you in all the wrong places. Women should encourage other women to appreciate the bodies they have — being confident makes you more beautiful.

Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/ Instagram

How’s motherhood treating you? What’s your favorite part so far?

BC: Everything. I love how much Cruz loves me when he gives me hugs. Every new thing he does is amazing to me. He’ll do the “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” song, and I’m like, “What you doing?!” It’s incredible to watch.

And what’s been the biggest challenge?

BC: Your relationship can go on the back burner for a while. Jax and I are amazing, but we didn’t have a babysitter for a long time, so we didn’t have much alone time. We’re doing better with that now. You learn as you go.

How do you make it work?

BC: We’re together all the time, and that can drive us a little crazy, so I’ll have a girls night, and he’ll have a guys night. But we end up missing each other, and he’ll text me the whole time! We make each other laugh and still have so much fun together.

Is Jax a hands-on dad?

BC: We do the same amount of work. He’s changing diapers, and we’re both giving baths and feeding Cruz. It’s very, very equal. I couldn’t imagine being a single mother. I bow down to them.

Let’s talk Scandoval. If you and Jax were still on the show, how do you think you would’ve reacted?

BC: We’d be at Ariana’s house having her back and trying to console her. I can only imagine what Jax would say to Sandoval, because Sandoval always had this mightier-than-thou type of personality, and now he’s the one doing this after judging people for so many years. So that would be really funny to see!