Reunited! Tristan Thompson made an appearance at the Kardashians’ Christmas Eve party on December 24 — almost a week after the basketball player called his ex Khloé Kardashian and their daughter, True Thompson, his “family” on Instagram. The 28-year-old NBA star re-posted a photo of himself at the lavish affair. “2020 mood @realtristan13,” Zack Bia captioned a snap of Tristan reenacting a Zoolander-like pose. “Nothing gets past my broski,” he added with some laughing emojis. Below the photo, it reads, “Portraits of the Kardashian West Jenner Christmas Celebrate by The Collective You.”

Additionally, Kylie Jenner also posted a portrait of herself with her daughter, Stormi Webster, on her Instagram Stories. It seems like the holiday bash was a big hit this year as it was held at Kourtney Kardashian’s house. The Poosh founder, 40, decorated her home with candles, flowers and lights in addition to hiring two big performers — singer Sia and Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir. Oh, and of course, Santa joined in on the fun and took pictures with some of the children.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While Khloé, 35, did share photos of her night — she posted several snaps with her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie in addition to hairstylist Jen Atkin — on Instagram, there was one person missing: Tristan. Hmmm … was the Good American designer purposely not hanging with her baby daddy? Or did they just not upload any pictures together?

It’s not a total surprise that Tristan scored an invite since Khloé made it clear that they are on good terms despite their messy split in February. “We are coparenting so well right now,” she wrote on December 1. “It is a great space to be in. Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters.”

Since then, the Canada native hasn’t been shy about posting on his ex’s social media. After Diddy’s 50th birthday bash, the E! personality shared a photo of her sparkly outfit, and Tristan left two emojis with their tongues out and two heart-eyed emojis. Prior to that, the blonde beauty posted a photo with her niece Penelope Disick, and Tristan left two heart emojis on the sweet snap.

Clearly, Tristan has Khloé on his mind. “Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” a source told In Touch exclusively in September. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Guess we will have to wait and see if the former flames show any evidence of their time together at the party!