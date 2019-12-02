If only she had a time machine. Khloé Kardashian reacted to a fan who revealed they were rooting for the KUWTK starlet and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, to work out before the basketball player cheated on her with Jordyn Woods earlier this year. “I wish Tristan never messed up! Him and Khloé were so cute together! #KUWTK,” the fan wrote on Sunday, December 1, on Twitter.

The 35-year-old — who shares her 19-month-old daughter, True Thompson, with the Canada native, 28 — got candid about their relationship status on social media. “Same, babe. Same, LOL. #KUWTK. But we are coparenting so well right now. It is a great space to be in,” she wrote. “Coparenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all coparenters.”

Of course, many of KoKo’s fans couldn’t help but praise her for rising above the tricky situation. One person wrote, “So much respect for you and Tristan to come together to do what’s best for baby True! She always looks so happy, and that’s all that matters,” while another echoed, “So glad to hear things are working out at least. True only deserves the best, and I love you two are doing your best to make sure of that. #KUWTK.” A third person chimed in, writing, “I could understand you @khloekardashian of why you just want to have a coparenting thing with Tristan, and he has to respect your choice and decision. He made the bed, and now he has to lay in it. I’m glad it’s been going well, though. #KUWTK.”

Despite all of the drama between the former flames, the Revenge Body host is clearly trying to move on with her life — once and for all. “He’s True’s daddy,” she replied. “She deserves to have a loving and awesome father. Tristan is amazing to her. She deserves that. We all make mistakes in life, and none of us are perfect. I’m not going to hold on to that negativity because it will only hurt myself and the energy that I [give] to my child.”

During the Sunday, December 1, episode of the E! series, Khloé FaceTimed Tristan and True while she was away in Connecticut, but the call didn’t end in the best way. “You’re going to say ‘good night’ to mommy?” the NBA star asked his little girl. “I love you,” the blonde beauty replied. “Say ‘good night.’ Say ‘I love you, mom,’” Tristan repeated. “I love you. Mwa. Bye, boo,” she said to her daughter. “All right, I love you,” Tristan said. “Bye. Thank you,” Khloé responded.

“I don’t know what to say,” she explained to her bestie Malika Haqq. “I just think now I have already seen how this ride goes, and I don’t enjoy it. So, why would I want to do it for a third time?”

Earlier in the episode, the E! personality found a diamond necklace in her hotel room from her ex. “We are in another state. I am in a random hotel room. I am thinking, ‘How did Tristan know where I am? My room number?’ Like, I am thinking so many things. I guess I’m in shock, and I have so many who, what, when, where, whys,” she said in her confessional. “I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not. I just want to really make sure there are no expectations. If I accept something, is that misleading to Tristan? It’s the sweetest, kindest gesture, but that still doesn’t mean a necklace is just going to fix everything.”

Shutterstock

Following the cheating scandal, Tristan has expressed interest in getting back together with his ex since he frequently comments on her Instagram snaps and even gushed over her People’s Choice Award win in November. “Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” a source told In Touch exclusively in September. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

Sorry, Tristan. Looks like the Khloé ship has sailed — for now.