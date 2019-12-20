He’s back, back, back again. Tristan Thompson left a sweet comment on a picture of his ex Khloé Kardashian with their daughter, True Thompson, snuggling together on the couch via Instagram on December 18. “Me and my bunny,” the 35-year-old KUWTK starlet captioned the snap. Naturally, the 28-year-old athlete wrote, “Family,” with two heart emojis.

The NBA star wasn’t the only one to swoon over the picture. Kim Kardashian wrote, “The coziest,” while Jen Atkin gushed, “Awwww. Precious bunnies.” Shanina Shaik added, “OMG little cozy angel.” However, fans were not here for Tristan’s remarks, especially since the couple broke up in February after he cheated on KoKo with Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods after a night out on the town. One person wrote, “Wow. Family. Really? After you hurt her over and over? That’s not what a real man do [sic]. You should be ashamed of yourself to say family. Leave her alone,” while another echoed, “If you loved her for real, you would never put yourself in a situation where she was going to get hurt.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

On the other hand, plenty of the Good American designer’s followers were kind of hoping the former flames would work things out. “Keep trying. Don’t give up on a good woman,” while a second person wrote, “Never give up on it.”

Lately, the Canada native has been popping up all over Khloé’s social media page. After the Revenge Body host shared a photo of herself with her niece Penelope Disick, Tristan left two red heart emojis underneath the picture. After Diddy’s 50th birthday bash, the E! personality uploaded her outfit from the night, so Tristan left two emojis with their tongues out and two heart-eyed emojis.

On the December 1 episode of KUWTK, Khloé had work obligations in Connecticut, so her two besties Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq tagged along. The twin sisters left a gift for Khlo on her bed from the basketball player, leaving her very confused about their relationship status. “I am conflicted as to if I should keep it or not,” the mom of one said. “I just want to really make sure there are no expectations. If I accept something, is that misleading Tristan?” Ultimately, Khloé acknowledged the Tristan ship has sailed for now. “I just think now I have already seen how this ride goes, and I don’t enjoy it,” she admitted. “So, why would I want to do it for a third time?”

Well, it seems like nothing is stopping Tristan from making his feelings known. “Tristan hasn’t given up on Khloé and is always playing mind games with her,” a source told In Touch exclusively in September. “She is too easy on him and can’t be cold to him because she always wants to keep a happy home for True. That’s why she can never completely cut him off.”

We will just wait to see what happens next!