Forgetting someone? Fans are calling out Travis Scott after the “Goosebumps” rapper didn’t thank pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner after winning an award at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12.

“LOL Travis Scott spouts about love and does not thank the mother of his babies, Kylie Jenner!” one user tweeted. “Kylie Jenner at home pregnant hearing Travis Scott thanking his mom, God and Stormi,” another chimed in with a relevant GIF. “Everyone was waiting for Travis Scott to thank Kylie Jenner at the VMAs. Did we miss that part?” a third person added.

After taking the stage for winning Best Hip Hop Video for his song “Franchise” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A., Travis, 30, did, in fact, give a sweet shout-out to his mother, Wanda Webster, and his 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, but he made no mention of the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

After acknowledging his family members, the Houston, Texas, native, concluded with, “Love is the biggest thing we can ever hold. Spread love and everything will be OK. Everybody to your left and to your right is your friend. I love y’all so much.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as though Kylie, who confirmed she and Travis are expecting baby No. 2 on September 7, was bothered by his lack of thanks. While seemingly at home in California, the cosmetics mogul snapped a photo of Travis holding his Moon Man on the television.

Although Kylie has been showing off her baby bump all around NYC for New York Fashion Week, it looks like the E! alum traveled back west before the Video Music Awards. With that, it’s unlikely she and Travis will attend the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, September 13.

Instead, Kylie is getting ready for baby No. 2. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister “has already started designing the nursery,” a source revealed to Life & Style. “Kylie is spending an absolute fortune! She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best. She wants it to be just perfect.”