Travis Scott arrived solo at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards shortly after his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, announced she is pregnant with baby No. 2.

The “Highest In the Room” rapper, 30, made a quick red carpet appearance before heading into the New York City venue, wearing an all-black suit and diamond accessories on Sunday, September 12. Travis is among those nominated for Best Direction and Best Hip-Hop Video.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The soon-to-be father of two’s public outing comes days after Kylie, 24, confirmed the news that she and Travis are expecting baby No. 2 in an emotional video shared on September 7. In the video, their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi, can be seen kissing Kylie’s growing baby bump as they document her pregnancy journey.

While preparing for his or her arrival, the E! star “has already started designing the nursery” for their second child, a source previously told Life & Style. “Everything will be designer … the best of the best. She wants it to be just perfect.”

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Kylie and Travis have a lot of history together, making fans even more excited about seeing their new dynamic as a family of four. The beauty mogul and Astroworld artist started dating in April 2017 after sparking relationship rumors at Coachella. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum famously kept her first pregnancy entirely under wraps and she gave birth to their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018. After welcoming their baby girl, the pair took some time apart in October 2019 and she addressed how they planned to remain cordial.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” the Life of Kylie alum tweeted at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter [are] priority.”

By 2021, things were looking up for the pair. Kylie and Travis confirmed they rekindled their romance by attending a New York City gala with Stormi in June. An insider also previously told In Touch they were “giving their relationship another shot” and “seeing where it leads” — which ended up with baby No. 2!