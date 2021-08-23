Oh, how the other half lives! Pregnant Kylie Jenner “has already started designing the nursery” for baby No. 2, a source tells Life & Style.

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 24, who is expecting again with boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby, is “spending an absolute fortune” on the nursery, adds the insider. “She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best. She wants it to be just perfect.”

Thankfully, Kylie’s 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, is looking forward to having a sibling. “Stormi is such a sociable little girl and has a great relationship with all her cousins. She loves being around other children and can’t wait to have a little brother or sister to play with and look after,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style after news of Kylie’s pregnancy broke on Friday, August 20.

Even with two little ones to care for, the former E! personality is more than comfortable financially. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” an additional insider previously told Life & Style. As of 2021, Kylie’s net worth is estimated at $700 million, according to multiple outlets.

Beyond her home, the Los Angeles native is especially fond of spending her money on fashion. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs!” the source said. “She spends at least $300,000 on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Moreover, the cosmetics mogul has a good head for real estate! “She wants to continue to expand her portfolio — within California and in other states and countries,” the insider dished. “She’s even considering buying a private island and turning it into a retreat so she can relax without being disturbed.”

Of course, with Kylie’s private jet, a.k.a. Kylie Air, it won’t be hard for her, Travis and their children to travel in style.