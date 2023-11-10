Travis Barker was slammed for playing drums in the delivery room while his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was in labor.

The Blink-182 drummer, 47, took to TikTok on Thursday, November 9, to share a video of himself practicing on a drum pad timed to the beat of his unborn child’s heart. While Travis did not reveal exactly when the video was filmed, it was likely when Kourtney, 44, gave birth to their first child together.

While the Kardashians star seemingly loved the video and reshared it on her Instagram Stories, fans shared their negative thoughts in the comments section of the original post.

“I would literally be so annoyed I couldn’t do it,” one fan commented. Another said that the decision was “the biggest ick of all time.”

Meanwhile, many social media users praised Kourtney for her patience and said she’s “a better woman” than most for dealing with the noise while in labor. Others worried about their neighbors, with one person writing, “Imagine being the patient next door.”

“Some celebrities are so f—king weird…” an additional critic chimed in.

While not everyone was a fan of Travis’ drumming, some of his followers defended the musician and called the performance “the coolest thing.”

“Didn’t expect anything less than Travis bringing drums to the delivery room. Hehe I love it!” a following person wrote.

While neither Kourtney nor Travis have publicly confirmed the arrival of their son, sources told People on Saturday, November 4, that they welcomed their first child together. However, the insiders did not share the date of birth and baby’s name. The birth was confirmed one day after TMZ reported that they were seen arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical center in Los Angeles on October 30.

Before welcoming their newborn, Travis confirmed that he and Kourtney planned to name their son Rocky Thirteen Barker while appearing on the October 30 episode of the “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse” podcast. The California native also revealed that the baby was due “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The newborn joins Kourtney and Travis’ blended family, which includes her daughter Penelope, and sons Mason and Reign Disick, with ex Scott Disick and Travis’ kids Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Additionally, Travis helped raise Shanna’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

After fans watched Kourtney and Travis struggle to conceive on her family’s Hulu show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed she was pregnant in June. She held up a poster at a Blink-182 concert that read, “Travis, I’m pregnant.” After Travis’ bandmates pointed her out in the crowd, he got off the stage and embraced his wife in a hug.

The announcement was a nod to the music video for the band’s 1999 song “All the Small Things,” in which a fan held up the same sign.

Kourtney and Travis were friends for years before they went public with their romance in February 2021. The father of three proposed that October, while they tied the knot during a courthouse ceremony in May 2022. The pair went on to host a more elaborate ceremony with friends and family in Italy later that month.