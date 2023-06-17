Trouble in reality paradise? Amid Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkers’ exciting pregnancy news, the bulk of the Kardashian-Jenners have remained quiet on the subject.

Kourtney, 44, shared a video via Instagram on Friday, June 16, showing her holding up a handwritten sign at a Blink-182 concert that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.” The crowd erupted with cheers as the drummer, 47, quickly jumped off the stage to embrace his wife. The couple have been candid about their desire to have children together, having gone through the IVF process on camera before taking a break ahead of their Italian nuptials.

The news fulfills Kourtney and Travis’ long-documented desire to have a child together, yet only one Kardashian sister, Kim Kardashian, has reacted to the news as of publication. She left a series of celebratory emojis on Kourtney’s announcement post, before posting the announcement video on her story.

Sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner have all remained quiet on social media in the immediate aftermath of the announcement, as has matriarch Kris Jenner. The brood has yet to comment on Kourtney’s post, congratulate her via their own pages or shout her out via Instagram Story – a tool often used by them in the wake of big family news. In fact, Kris took to social media to promote Kylie Cosmetics in the aftermath of the announcement, hinting that there could be tension among the family.

Other family members, including Caitlyn Jenner, have also not shared any public remarks regarding Kourtney’s pregnancy.

The silence could be seen as the latest in Kourtney’s ongoing feud, primarily with sister Kim, that has been documented on Hulu’s The Kardashians. Season 3, which is currently airing as of publication, has captured Kourtney and Kim at a new level of odds, as the POOSH founder accused Kim of using her Dolce & Gabbana-sponsored wedding as a business opportunity.

Just four months after the wedding, Kim partnered with Dolce & Gabbana to curate a capsule collection, leaving Kourtney feeling as though her sister had taken advantage of the celebratory partnership.

“There’s an abundance of opportunities,” Kourtney told Kendall during The Kardashians. “It’s not about business and there’s so much, it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It’s legit copying my wedding,” she said, before adding that the slogan chosen for Kim’s capsule collection, “Living La Dolce Vita,” “was my wedding and how I’ve lived my life every summer for five years in a row.”

Kourtney then expressed to Kendall how frustrated she was when Kris asked the sisters in their group chat to promote Kim’s Dolce collection on their own social media accounts.

“To me, it was more personal, I think that’s why it hurts my feelings because it was my actual wedding — the year your sister got married, you then made a deal to do this fashion show. Don’t do it the same year that comes out four months later,” Kourtney later said. “It’s not like I did their campaign, and then she did the campaign right after. Like, who cares? It’s business, it’s my actual wedding and that wasn’t a business deal for me. I did it because it felt really personal.”

According to Kim, however, she claimed to have called Kourtney twice to discuss the collaboration, saying in her own confessional, “I want to be respectful for Kourtney and this journey; I didn’t want to do any of her looks even if I loved them. I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, don’t do the Madonna collection, don’t do the lace collection, don’t do anything Kourtney wore to her wedding out of respect for Kourtney.”

In classic Kim-Kourtney feud style, however, Kim later called her sister “the diva of all divas.”

As for the other Kardashian-Jenner sisters, they seem to be in divided camps. Khloé retorted that Kourtney’s reaction and texts into the family group chat were “crazy” and “not rational,” before revealing in her own confessional, “I think Domenico [Dolce] has found the most magical Dolce and Gabbana muse in Kim.”

Kendall, meanwhile, heard Kourtney out and noted that she saw “both sides” of the argument, before telling the POOSH founder, “I hate that it affects you this badly. With that being said, I think as sisters we have to understand when someone has a job or when someone’s getting paid a lot of money to do something, we have to see where this could work for both of us.”

Kylie, arguably the most removed from the family drama, struck a similar tone to Kendall. The two Jenner girls chatted about the ongoing drama with one another, with the cosmetics mogul noting, “I see both sides and I do think Kim should have done it, but I get it. I don’t think anyone’s in the wrong. I just didn’t even think of it like that but it makes sense, the whole wedding and how that’s obviously a very special thing for her.”