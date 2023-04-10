Some fans are getting grossed out after Travis Barker‘s son Landon Barker left an odd comment on a series of sexy bikini photos his younger sister, Alabama Barker, shared on Instagram.

Alabama, 17, posted a series of pool pictures on Sunday, April 9, wearing a tiny red thong bikini bottom. She laid atop a floatie and also lounged along the side of the pool with her nearly bare behind showing. In the caption she wrote, “I feel you in my mind,” to which Landon, 19, asked in the comments, “Do you?”

His quip did not go over well with some of her followers. “Totally awkward comment on your sister’s ass,” one person wrote, while another added, “I wouldn’t comment on my sister’s post of her ass out.” Others called Landon’s comment, “Strange,” “Weird,” Creepy” and “Bizarre.”

Others seemed to be OK with what he had to say. “No one out here understanding sibling relationships lmao,” one fan wrote under his comment, while another added, “Y’all are so weird. I’m pretty sure he knows thats his sister and he’s JOKING [sic]!”

More fans were upset with Alabama’s rocker dad Travis for allowing her racy post. “Bro, come get your daughter, and don’t call this ‘art,'” one user wrote, while another agreed by adding, “Totally! Wayyyyyyy too thirsty for 17.”

Landon and Alabama are Travis’ children he shares with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Despite still being a teenager, the blonde beauty loves wearing daring dresses on the red carpet and her Instagram page is filled with her donning provocative outfits. Alabama has also faced backlash on TikTok for wearing “too much makeup” and acting far more adult than her high school age.

Travis raised eyebrows with some curious comments of his own about his daughter when she was a baby in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say. After he and Shanna brought Alabama home from the hospital, the Blink-182 drummer wrote, “When we got home, I couldn’t believe I had a little girl. And when she was a baby, she had a crazy bubble butt.” He added, “After all the sh-t I had done to girls through my life, I knew I was cursed.” Travis and Shanna divorced in 2008. He married Kourtney Kardashian in May 2022.