Tori Spelling isn’t letting her ongoing financial troubles stop her from celebrating her kids Liam and Stella.

“I’m sorry, little Monkey and Buggy can’t come to the phone right now. Why? … Oh, ‘cause they’re grown!” Tori, 50, wrote alongside a photo with Liam, 16, and Stella, 15, via Instagram on Sunday, October 1.

She added that her “two oldest babies” went to their homecoming dance the night before. “And, NOW little mama had to get one pic with my babes. Forever in my eyes they’ll appear their 2 and 3 year old selves with me holding their hands,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum continued. “Now, both taller than me. It happens! These two I can proudly say lead with kindness, empathy, and confidence.”

“They are wise and aware and just really cool humans. Proud to be their mom,” Tori concluded. “I trust these two because they are just good kids and GET IT! So filled with love and beaming with proudness as mama helps baby birds take flight. No doubt these two will soar! And, best of all, they deserve to!”

In addition to Liam and Stella, Tori is also the mother to kids Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott.

Tori celebrated her kids’ big night amid her ongoing money woes. In Touch exclusively revealed in July that Tori and Dean, 56, were hit with a $324 New York City state tax, which was filed in April 2022.

Additionally, the couple faced a state tax lien for the amount of $31,091.00 in 2018, a judgement lien for $17,730.00 in 2017, federal tax liens for $184,390.00 in 2017 and $707,487 in 2016 and a state tax lien for $259,108 in 2016.

The California native’s money troubles continued in 2020. At the time, her bank account was seized when refused to pay American Express the $88,731.25 she owed them. The court ordered a writ of execution in March 2020 and it was executed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in April of that year. The mother of five eventually paid off the debt in April 2022.

Courtesy of Tori Spelling/Instagram

Tori’s money was seized after American Express filed a lawsuit against her in October 2016. A default judgment was made against the Scary Movie 2 actress in March 2017 and she was ultimately ordered to pay back the amount she owed.

Despite dealing with money problems, Tori has been making the most of time with her family in recent months. After it was revealed they were living in an RV in August, she took to Instagram to share photos of their quality time amid their unique living arrangement.

“As long as we have each other …” she wrote via Instagram alongside several snapshots of her and her kids.