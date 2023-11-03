Tori Spelling has high hopes when it comes to her new romance with Ryan Cramer following her split from her estranged husband, Dean McDermott.

“Tori met Ryan through work, several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome,” an insider told Us Weekly on Thursday, November 2.

After noting that Tori, 50, reached out to Ryan after she and Dean, 56, called it quits earlier this year, the source added that she is “really excited about the new relationship.”

“It doesn’t bother her that people say he looks a lot like Dean,” the insider shared, referencing that fans have said Ryan resembles the Due South actor.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and advertising CEO were first romantically linked when photos circulated of them kissing during an outing in Los Angeles. The duo packed on the PDA as they held hands before getting into the same car, according to photos published by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, November 1.

Tori’s romance with Ryan marks her first public relationship since her split from Dean, whom she married in 2006. During their marriage, the former couple welcomed children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

After years of split speculation, Dean revealed that he and Tori had called it quits in June.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” Dean wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this.”

Fans were left confused when the Chopped Canada host deleted the post just hours later, while neither Dean nor Tori publicly discussed the status of their relationship. However, it was seemingly confirmed that Dean had moved on when he was spotted holding hands with Lily Calo in October.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“Dean and Lily met late last year when he teamed up with her on a project,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in October. “They hit it off right away, stayed in touch and struck up a friendship. Things got romantic a couple of months back.”

The source added that the Scary Movie 2 actress was “a little surprised” but she wasn’t shocked to learn about Dean’s new romance. “Tori’s ready to dip her toe in the dating pool, too,” the insider shared.