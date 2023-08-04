Dean McDermott has made headlines for his acting roles as much as he’s garnered attention for his personal life, including his money woes and rocky romance with his estranged wife, Tori Spelling.

What Is Dean McDermott’s Net Worth?

The Toronto native has an estimated net worth of $250,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Dean McDermott Make Money?

Dean made his acting debut in the 1988 film Graveyard Shift II, while he went on to star in films including Open Range (2003), Touch of Pink (2004), Saving God (2008) and Dead Again in Tombstone (2017).

On the television side, Dean appeared on the shows Due South from 1995 until 1999, Power Play (1998), Tracker (2001), 1-800-Missing (2003), Slasher: Solstice (2019) and Pretty Hard Cases (2021).

In addition to acting on TV, the Kiss the Bride actor has also established himself as a reality TV star. He and Tori and starred on Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood (2007), Tori & Dean: sTORIbook Weddings (2010), Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever (2014) and True Tori (2014).

How Else Does Dean McDermott Make Money?

Not only is Dean an actor and reality star, but he’s also a professionally trained chef.

He joined “Team Guy” on season 2 of Food Network’s Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off, while Dean hosted Chopped Canada on Food Network Canada in 2014.

Additionally, he released his cookbook, The Gourmet Dad, in 2015.

What Financial Problems Has Dean McDermott Faced?

Tori and Dean, who tied the knot in 2006, have faced several financial hurdles over the years. In July 2023, In Touch exclusively revealed that they were hit with a $324 New York City state tax warrant. Both parties were listed on the paperwork, which was filed on April 20, 2022.

Tori and Dean previously faced a state lien for $31,091.00 in 2018, a judgement lien for $17,730.00 in 2017, federal tax liens for $184,390.00 in 2017 and $707,487 in 2016 and a state tax lien for $259,108 in 2016.

Additionally, Tori’s bank account was seized in 2020 when she refused to pay back money she owed to American Express. The court ordered a writ of execution carried out by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in March. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum owed $88,731.25 to the credit card company, which she ultimately paid off in April 2022.

Are Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling Still Together?

The pair have faced several split rumors over the years. However, Dean seemingly revealed that they called it quits in June 2023.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

However, he deleted the announcement less than 24 hours after it was posted.