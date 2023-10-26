Dean McDermott has a new woman in his life! Four months after announcing his split from Tori Spelling, the 56-year-old actor was spotted on October 10 walking hand in hand with Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global, in L. A.

“Dean and Lily met late last year when he teamed up with her on a project,” spills a source. “They hit it off right away, stayed in touch and struck up a friendship. Things got romantic a couple of months back.”

As for how Tori feels about Dean going public with his 32-year-old girlfriend? The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, was “a little surprised” but she wasn’t shocked, shares an insider. “Tori’s ready to dip her toe in the dating pool, too.”