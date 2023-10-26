Tori Spelling Is a ‘Little Surprised’ Estranged Husband Dean McDermott Is Dating Girlfriend Lily Calo
Dean McDermott has a new woman in his life! Four months after announcing his split from Tori Spelling, the 56-year-old actor was spotted on October 10 walking hand in hand with Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global, in L. A.
“Dean and Lily met late last year when he teamed up with her on a project,” spills a source. “They hit it off right away, stayed in touch and struck up a friendship. Things got romantic a couple of months back.”
As for how Tori feels about Dean going public with his 32-year-old girlfriend? The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, was “a little surprised” but she wasn’t shocked, shares an insider. “Tori’s ready to dip her toe in the dating pool, too.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.