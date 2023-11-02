Paparazzi caught Tori Spelling kissing CEO Ryan Cramer outside of popular LA restaurant and nightclub amid her split from Dean McDermott. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail on November 1, showed Tori and Ryan holding hands and then hopping into a car before driving off together.

What Does Ryan Cramer Do for a Living?

Currently, Ryan serves as the CEO for an advertising agency called Neuron Syndicate based in Los Angeles. His company bio says that before founding the agency with partner Sean Altorre, Ryan worked for Microsoft designing gaming packaging. He was also previously the Art Director for Toyota/Lexus. The bio also adds that Ryan directed TV intros for the Independent Film Channel.

How Long Have Ryan and Tori Been Dating?

Neither Tori nor Ryan have officially confirmed their relationship. However, People reports that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and the CEO “have been dating secretly for over six months.”

In the photos, Tori is seen wrapping her arms around Ryan as she leans in for a kiss. She’s wearing black pants and a black shirt opened to reveal a black bralette underneath. Ryan also sported an all black outfit as the two strolled down the L.A. street.

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

When Did Dean and Tori Split?

Tori’s liplock with Ryan comes on the heels of her estranged husband’s debut of his new girlfriend, Lily Calo. On October 26, a source exclusively revealed to InTouch, “Dean and Lily met late last year when he teamed up with her on a project.”

The insider added, “They hit it off right away, stayed in touch and struck up a friendship. Things got romantic a couple of months back.”

At the time, Tori was “a little surprised” to learn about Dean’s new relationship, but she wasn’t shocked, shared the insider. “Tori’s ready to dip her toe in the dating pool, too.”

Dean and Lily were spotted as they made a trip to a government welfare office where Dean could apply for financial benefits on October 13.

Tori and Dean famously experienced money woes. She was left just $800,000 from her father Aaron Spelling’s $600 million fortune. Tori’s mother, Candy Spelling, claimed it was due to Tori’s outrageous spending habits.

In June, Dean posted on Instagram revealing that he and Tori were separating after 18 years of marriage. However, he quickly deleted the post.

Dean wrote at the time, “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own.”