Tori Spelling kicked off 2024 by sharing a clear message and flipping off the camera in her first Instagram post of the year.

“No caption needed,” Tori, 50, wrote alongside three photos of herself posted via Instagram on Wednesday, January 10. Not only did she flash her middle finger at the camera in the final snapshot, but she also revealed her mindset by wearing a shirt that read, “Everything is great when you don’t give a s–t.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress shared the post following a tumultuous year in 2023. In addition to her ongoing money issues, the drama continued when her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, revealed they split in June 2023.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own,” Dean, 57, wrote via Instagram in a since-deleted post. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this.”

The former couple kept their relationship troubles out of the spotlight for months until the Due South actor broke his silence about the end of their marriage while speaking to The Daily Mail in November 2023.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” Dean told the outlet, explaining that his heavy drinking caused problems in their relationship. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

He added that his drinking “led to the brokenness and to what happened between [him] and Tori.” Dean continued, “I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

Tori helped Dean go to rehab and he now appears to be in a healthier place, though he admitted that he hasn’t been in contact with their kids since he began treatment in June 2023. After noting he has kept in touch with Tori via text, Dean said he was hopeful that he could reconnect with his kids soon.

The former couple – who tied the knot in 2006 – share kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

“Tori’s happy that Dean got the help that he’s needed,” a source exclusively told In Touch about the exes’ strained dynamic in November 2023. “But she wonders why he couldn’t do it sooner to keep their family and their marriage intact.”

Meanwhile, another insider told In Touch that Tori “wishes [Dean] could have found a way to move on without airing all this dirty laundry in such detail” in the tell-all interview. “There’s the children to consider — they’re old enough to read this stuff,” the source added.