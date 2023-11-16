Dean McDermott revealed more information regarding what led to his split from Tori Spelling, claiming the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum allowed a pig into their “marital bed.”

Dean, 56, admitted to the Daily Mail on Wednesday, November 15, that the couple had been “having problems for a while” and he and Tori, 50, eventually “stopped sleeping in the same room” in 2017. The Canadian actor claimed that along with the pig, Tori allowed multiple dogs to sleep in their bed, and at one point, even had a chicken living in the bathroom.

“And we know dogs have accidents and our particular dogs were having a lot. And I just couldn’t deal with that anymore,” the former hockey player explained. “So, I created a healthy boundary for myself and I said, ‘I can’t do this. I can’t live and sleep in this kind of condition.’ I drew that boundary for myself and moved to another room and things just progressed from there. There were no efforts to sort of remedy the problem to get back into the room.”

However, Dean said the animals weren’t the sole reason for the pair’s decision to separate and added that his substance abuse played a part. He added that he was drunk when he posted the infamous statement about his and Tori’s split on Instagram in June that was deleted soon after.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t – it ended up in isolation,” the Due South actor confessed. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos [prescription meds] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room. That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori.”

Dean also admitted that Tori’s fame wore on him.

“Everybody knowing me, knowing me as Tori’s boyfriend, Tori’s fiancé, Tori’s husband, and with that came anything and everything I ever wanted,” he continued. “I had the big, beautiful homes, getting the best seats in the restaurants with no reservations and getting all this free swag and all this stuff. But it wasn’t filling the hole in my soul. It wasn’t making me happy, but I was continuing to play like, I belong here. I earned this.”

Now, both Dean and Tori have moved on with different people. He was spotted kissing Lily Calo in October, while Tor was seen enjoying a night out with Ryan Cramer.