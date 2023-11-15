Dean McDermott shares five kids with his estranged wife, Tori Spelling, but he hasn’t seen them in five months. His strained relationship with his family comes following his separation from Tori amid his struggles with addiction.

The actor, 56, dropped Tori, 50, and the kids – Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6 – off at a friend’s house in Pasadena in June after mold was discovered in the rental home they were living in. He then completed a 40-day stint in rehab and is now residing in a sober living facility. The troubled star told Daily Mail that he hopes to reunite with his children soon and that he’s begun communicating with Tori again via text.

It was Tori who ultimately pushed Dean to get treatment for his addiction. The final straw for the actress was when Dean made a public statement about their separation on Instagram when he was drunk.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

In a now-deleted post, Dean wrote, “It’s with great sadness and a very, very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work out way through this. Thank you for all your support and kindness.”

Tori has yet to speak about the state of the estranged couple’s marriage. However, she has certainly had her hands full while caring for the children as a single mother since June. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her kids moved into an RV in August because she is reportedly struggling financially.

However, both Dean and Tori have moved on in their love lives since their separation. Dean met his girlfriend, Lily Calo, through a charity project with Conscious Community Global. Lily, 33, works as an account manager with the organization. Meanwhile, Tori is seemingly dating advertising CEO Ryan Cramer, who she was photographed kissing in October.

“I’ve been so hard and brutal on her that I just want her to be loved and happy,” Dean, who publicly admitted to cheating on Tori in the past, said of her new relationship. “She deserves it.” Tori and Dean were married for 17 years at the time of their estrangement.