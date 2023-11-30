Tori Spelling had had enough. The 50-year-old actress ordered Dean McDermott to rehab in June after he drunkenly announced on Instagram that they were divorcing. “It’s going to be living the rest of my life making amends,” admitted the actor, 57, who credits Tori with getting him into a sober living facility in LA after he completed treatment.

But she may not be ready to forgive, let alone forget. “Tori’s happy that Dean got the help that he’s needed,” says a source exclusively. “But she wonders why he couldn’t do it sooner to keep their family and their marriage intact.” Before hitting rock bottom, the former Chopped Canada host was drinking a fifth of tequila and popping prescription drugs every night. His alcohol-fueled rages left Tori and their five children “petrified,” Dean said, and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum would frantically check on him after he passed out.

Now that Dean’s clean and sober though, he’s seemingly a new man, notes the source, and has even begun dating a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global named Lily Calo. “Tori understands that an addict can only help himself when he’s ready,” says the source, “but it’s sad that it coincided with the end of their marriage.” For now, the mom of five is focused on healing herself and her family. “Tori is strong,” shares the source. “She’ll be fine.