Tori Spelling and her kids put up a united front when they attended iHeartRadio’s annual Jingle Ball amid her ongoing drama with estranged husband Dean McDermott.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, walked the red carpet with the former couple’s four youngest kids — Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 – at the event held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on December 1.

Tori and Dean, 57, also share son Liam, 16, who was absent from the outing.

The mother of five looked gorgeous in a red-and-black houndstooth print two-piece, which she paired with knee-high black boots and a silver pendant necklace. Meanwhile, her kids opted for more casual attire as they posed for photos.

Tori and her children enjoyed their night on the town just two weeks after Dean broke his silence about the end of their relationship during a bombshell interview with The Daily Mail.

“Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation,” the Chopped Canada host shared, explaining that his heavy drinking caused problems in their marriage. “It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room.”

Dean continued, “That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling.”

The Due South actor also credited Tori for pushing him to go to treatment for his addiction after he publicly announced their split on Instagram while drunk in June. After he completed his 40-day stint in rehab, Tori helped Dean get into a sober living facility in L.A.

While Dean appears to be in a much healthier place, he revealed that he hasn’t been in contact with his kids since he entered rehab in June. However, he shared that he communicates with Tori via text and was hopeful he would be able to reunite with his children soon.

“Tori’s happy that Dean got the help that he’s needed,” a source exclusively told In Touch about the situation. “But she wonders why he couldn’t do it sooner to keep their family and their marriage intact.”

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Meanwhile, another insider told In Touch that Tori wasn’t happy with Dean’s tell-all interview. “She wishes he could have found a way to move on without airing all this dirty laundry in such detail,” the source shared. “There’s the children to consider — they’re old enough to read this stuff.”

Despite her drama with Dean, an additional source told Us Weekly that the A Friend to Die For actress is focused on their children during the difficult time. “The interview took Tori off guard,” the insider said. “It was a lot of personal information about their family. Tori’s been very protective of the kids, given Dean’s rages and outburst.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).