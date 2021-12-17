This passion runs in the family! Little People, Big World star and photographer Tori Roloff shared a photo taken by her son Jackson, whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, during their recent trip to Williamsburg, Virginia.

“Jackson also wanted to take photos this whole trip and that last photo is credit to him!!” she wrote of the photo she shared in a series of snaps taken from their trip. “My photographer heart is so proud!”

In the photo, Jackson’s parents stand on the shoreline of a beach while giving each other a side hug.

Tori added that standing “in actual places with so much history has been such a treat,” and it “wasn’t until I was actually here that I felt the weight of what actually happened here.”

Jackson’s stint behind the camera comes after he had a tough experience of having surgery on his legs and recovering from the operation.

“Our sweet Jackson had surgery today to help correct the bowing in his legs,” Tori told her fans via Instagram on November 30, praising her son’s resilience.

“Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through,” she continued. “However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him … Love you baby J! Let’s go home and make popcorn!”

Soon, Jackson will be a big brother to another sibling, as Tori and Zach announced in November 2021 that they were expecting their third child together.

In addition to the forthcoming baby, whose due date is in the spring of 2022, on the way and Jackson, the LPBW couple also share 2-year-old daughter Lilah.

While the pair have opted not to learn the sex of their future child, Zach had some feelings about whether or not the baby would be a boy or girl.

“I think it’s a boy. I want it to be a boy,” Zach said in a video shared on TLC, noting either way, he would be happy. He added, “I think it would be really cool to have boy-girl-boy.”