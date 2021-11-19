Terrific twos! Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff have a lot to celebrate lately — and that includes their daughter, Lilah, turning 2 years old on Friday, November 19.

“How is our sweet bean 2 tomorrow?!” Tori, 30, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 18, posting a photo of Lilah’s birthday set up, including presents wrapped in pink floral paper, a Minnie Mouse balloon (who she dressed as for Halloween!) and a Minnie Mouse party hat.

She also shared a cute photo of her daughter’s new crochet dolls — Snow White and Prince Charming.

“Uhm peep the best thing ever! If you follow me, [you] know how obsessed with this doll Lilah was,” Tori shared. “We lost her last month in southern Oregon and she was so bummed. [Nathalie’s Dolls] is so freaking talented and kind and sent her a new one with her matching Prince Charming! These will not be leaving our house anymore!”

It seems clear that Lilah will have a wonderful day celebrating her second birthday with Tori, Zach, 31, and her 4-year-old brother, Jackson.

Lilah enjoyed a fun cake smash for her first birthday while her parents reminisced about her first year.

“Happy birthday sweet Lilah Bean! We love you and your curiosity so much. I love that you know what you want and what you don’t want — this is going to serve you well in this world. I love that you’re a [mama’s] girl.” Tori wrote at the time. “It can be exhausting at times, but the fact that I can make you happy is the best feeling in the world. I love how you look at your dad and your brother with so much love. I love that you’re resilient and you’re getting good at going with the flow.”

“You are such a light in our world, Lilah. You are such a gift,” the proud mom continued. “I thank God every single day that He chose me to be your mom. I can’t wait to spend as many birthdays as I can with you!!”

Soon, Lilah won’t be the youngest in her family. On Wednesday, November 17, Zach and Tori announced they were expecting their third child.

“We are so excited!” Tori shared along with a photo of the current family of four, with their son, Jackson, holding a sign reading that his new little brother or sister will be arriving in Spring 2022. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

Jackson and Lilah are already best friends — Lilah will have so much fun being a big sister.

Until then, keep scrolling to see more of Lilah’s 2nd birthday!