LPBW’s Tori Roloff Claps Back at Trolls Over Dog Murphy Comments: ‘We Did Not Give Him Away’

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff assured fans there is no reason to fret when it comes to her family dog, Murphy. “We did not give him away,” she revealed on social media, setting the record straight.

The mom of two, 30, took to Instagram Stories to share a message for those who are “worried” about the Bernese Mountain pup on Friday, June 25. “He is still alive. He is still living his best life waiting for snacks to fall,” she confirmed in a caption alongside a new photo of Murphy.

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori went on to address the trolls making up rumors about her furry family member, admitting it’s “sometimes discouraging what the internet posts” about her brood. “What you see is such a small piece of our whole story. Just because Murphy isn’t shared every day doesn’t make him any less loved.”

“We love him so much and he has such a great dog life,” the TLC personality continued. “He just has to compete with two kids for screen time.” Tori called him the “best snuggler” and “110-pound lap dog” in other posts, noting they always “find him just chilling” around the house.

Tori introduced Murphy to her followers in July 2018 and said her family was looking forward to bringing their puppy home. “Our world just got a little crazier,” she gushed on social media at the time.

Season 22 of LPBW is now airing on the network, showing fans special moments shared with the Roloff brood including the 10-year-anniversary of Tori and husband Zach’s first date and more. Viewers will also get to watch the couple consider surgery for their 19-month-old daughter, Lilah, due to her strabismus diagnosis.

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

“Lilah has strabismus so she wears glasses to help get her eyes realigned,” Tori said in a sneak peek of the Tuesday, June 29, episode, obtained by Us Weekly. “Now she also has to wear an eye patch for an hour a day, hopefully to correct the inward turning of her right eye.”

The reality stars welcomed their baby girl in November 2019, making their son, now-4-year-old Jackson, a first-time big brother.

In March, Tori shared the heartbreaking news that she and Zach, 31, were expecting baby No. 3, but suffered a devastating pregnancy loss. Although it was a very tough experience to endure, the couple are “still hopeful” to have a rainbow baby.