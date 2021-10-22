Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff made time to relax with a quiet bath inside of her gorgeous new home after her move to Washington.

“Mom’s night,” Tori, 30, captioned a Boomerang clip of herself soaking in the tub and enjoying a Tula face mask on Thursday, October 21. “Ignore the laundry,” she quipped about her pampering session via her Instagram Stories. “I am.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori also shared a clip of a white currant and bonfire candle she lit to get extra cozy in her abode, writing, “Making this place feel like home!”

It’s been more than a week since the TLC personality announced her family’s relocation from Portland, Oregon to a modern Washington house built in 2018 that is a nearly 50-minute drive to Roloff Farms.

“We’ve been quite busy the last thirty days and I am beyond exhausted,” the mom of two vented while sharing the news on October 14. “I hope we never move again,” she added, revealing they were looking forward to a fresh start elsewhere. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, decided on a stunning four-bedroom, three-bathroom home costing $944,000, which sits on two acres of land, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. It comes with all of the desired amenities, including an expansive kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a wood-burning fireplace and a large backyard.

The couple’s son, Jackson, has already started to explore the area in a clip shared by Zach, 31, in which their 4-year-old drives around their beautiful yard in a mini jeep.

While getting settled in, Tori shared a sweet clip of her own including their daughter, Lilah Ray, enjoying the peacefulness of their new place too. “Quiet mornings are my favorite,” the photographer gushed alongside the video of Lilah, 23 months, and Jackson.

And just because the reality brood relocated, Tori assured fans they won’t be retiring from LPBW. In fact, she hinted TLC cameras may even follow their move.

“Still filming!” the mom of two responded to a fan via her moving announcement post. “Can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”