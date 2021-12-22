‘Tis the season! Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff took their “zoo crew” to see the festive holiday lights at the Oregon Zoo.

“Somehow we made it to [ZooLights] this year!” Tori, 30, shared in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 21, along with pictures and videos of their trip. “And it’s not raining!”

Tori Rolloff/Instagram

There, the family of four (with baby No. 3 on the way!) walked through a display of 1.5 million lights. Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, seemed particularly enchanted by the zoo’s decked-out train.

“Love this zoo crew so much,” Tori captioned another photo featuring her children and her husband, Zach, 31.

The Oregon Zoo, which is located in Portland, seems to be a favorite of the Roloff clan. Earlier this month, Zach’s brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff, took their three children, Ember, 4, Bode, 23 months, and Radley, 1 month, to see the ZooLights. Audrey, 30, revealed they opted to do the “drive-through” option, which allowed their newborn to sleep in the back seat as his older siblings viewed the display.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

“This is one of those things that started because of COVID that I’m good with sticking around,” Audrey shared via Instagram Stories on December 1. “So much better with little kids than bundling up for the cold with strollers and walking around for an hour.”

Tori and Zach’s trip to the zoo comes shortly after their vacation to Williamsburg, Virginia.

Tori Roloff/Instagram

“Standing in actual places with so much history has been such a treat. I feel like middle/high school education was wasted on me. It wasn’t until I was actually here that I felt the weight of what actually happened here,” the mom of two wrote about her family’s experience in Williamsburg. “Zach and I and the kids have loved getting to tour around Virginia.”

Prior to the family’s long-distance vacation, they had an “emotional” time after Jackson received surgery to “help correct the bowing in his legs.”

“Watching Jackson go through surgery and worse — recovery — has been emotionally draining,” the TLC star said via Instagram, adding she’s “[keeping] it together” for the sake of her kids.

“Thank God he is so stinking resilient,” the reality TV star wrote on December 6. “He has kept us positive through this whole thing, reminding us of his strength.”

“We’re praying in another week or so he will be back to his active self!” the photographer continued. “In the meantime, I’m going to try and keep my emotions in check with all the extra snuggles and movie nights!”