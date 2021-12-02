Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Take Kids Ember, Bode and Radley to the Zoo’s Christmas Lights: Photos

‘Tis the season! Former Little People, Big World stars Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff treated their three children to a fun-filled trip to the Oregon Zoo to see their Christmas lights.

“This is one of those things that started because of COVID that I’m good with sticking around,” Audrey, 30, captioned a photo of the family of five enjoying “ZooLights,” Oregon Zoo’s holiday tradition, now with a “drive-through” option, on December 1.

“So much better with little kids than bundling up for the cold with strollers and walking around for an hour,” she added.

In the clips, Jeremy, 31, and Audrey’s daughter, Ember, 4, was wowed as she stared wide-eyed at the zoo’s immersive experience, including a lit-up giraffe that moved and a seemingly endless tunnel of Christmas lights. Bode, 1, sat on Jeremy’s lap as he drove and was stunned into silence. However, their newborn, Radley, born November 11, didn’t make an appearance as he was likely nestled in his car seat in the back.

“Comfy cozy in our [pajamas[ in the car with hot coco[,] meanwhile Radley [sleeping] through it all,” the former TLC personality shared.

The zoo, which is located in Portland, Oregon, just about 25 minutes from Roloff Farms, is a popular destination for the Roloff clan. In early November, Tori Roloff, who is married to Jeremy’s brother, Zach Roloff, brought their little ones, Jackson and Lilah, for a day trip.

The family of five’s visit comes just one day after Audrey shared her struggles with mastitis and her children’s experiences with ankyloglossia, also known as being “tongue-tied.”

“I’m feeling a lot better this morning. I’m just exhausted from fighting off the mastitis, but usually, I can fight it off within 24 hours and at least get my fever to break,” the former reality TV star wrote on November 30. “I have had mastitis now 20 times between all three kids.”

According to WebMD, mastitis is defined as breast inflammation caused by an infection after bacteria enters the breast through the nipple via a cracked or sore nipple. It can also be caused by anemia, waiting too long in between breastfeeding sessions or failing to empty the breast completely of milk.

Ankyloglossia is a problem presented at birth when the frenulum on the bottom of the tongue is too short and tight. Ember had surgery to correct her tongue and lip tie. As Radley is also “tongue-tied,” Audrey is more likely to experience mastitis than other breastfeeding mothers.

However, that didn’t stop the mom-of-three from enjoying the holiday festivities!

Keep scrolling to see photos from the Roloff family’s trip to the Oregon Zoo.