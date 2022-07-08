The Sopranos star Tony Sirico passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, July 8, In Touch can confirm. The beloved actor was famously known for his role as Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on the hit HBO crime-drama show. However, he also starred in iconic films like Goodfellas, Gotti and A Bronx Tale.

“Tony was a loyal client for 25 years, ex-army vet, always gave to charities and a member of the Wounded Warriors,” his manager, Bob McGowan, tells In Touch.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony ‘Tony’ Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” the family told Deadline in a statement.

The family will hold a burial in New York on Wednesday, July 13.

Tony’s brother, Robert Sirico, announced the heartbreaking news on his Facebook page on the day of his death with a photo of the two giving wide smiles to the camera. “Tony is survived by his two beloved children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives,” his caption read.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

“​The family is deeply grateful for the many expressions of love, prayer and condolences and requests that the public respect its privacy in this time of bereavement,” he continued before announcing that memorial donations will be rewarded to the Wounded Warriors, St. Jude’s Hospital and the Acton Institute.

Hollywood stars like Ocean’s 8 actor Michael Gandolfini have honored Tony on social media, shortly after his sudden passing. The celebrity is the son of the late Sopranos lead James Gandolfini, who passed away in June 2013.

“Tony was one of the kindest, fiercely loyal, and heartfelt men that I’ve ever known,” his Friday, July 8, Instagram caption read.

“He was always Uncle Tony to me, and Tony always showed up for me and my family. I’ll deeply miss his pinches on my cheek, and his infectious laugh. He was a phenomenal actor and an even better man,” he continued.

“Tony was one of a kind. He touched many with his gift and my heart goes out to his family, his friends, and all of his fans. We love you Tony, thank you for all the joy you brought to many. You will be missed.”