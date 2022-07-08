Making his impact. Tony Sirico was best known for his role as Peter Paul Gualtieri, or “Paulie Walnuts,” on The Sopranos. However, he had an impressive acting career and appeared in several other notable projects. Keep reading to find out Tony Sirico’s net worth and take a look back at his acting roles.

What Was Tony Sirico’s Net Worth?

Tony had a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Were Tony Sirico’s Acting Credits?

The late actor, who passed away at the age of 79 in July 2022, booked his first professional gig in the 1974 film Crazy Joe.

Tony continued to steadily act and was cast to play gangsters in several films, including Goodfellas, Mob Queen, Mighty Aphrodite, Love and Money, Fingers, The One Man Jury, Defiance, The Last Fight, Innocent Blood, Bullets over Broadway, The Pick-up Artist, Gotti, The Search for One-eye Jimmy, Cop Land, Turn of Faith, Hello Again, Mickey Blue Eyes and Wonder Wheel.

He appeared in 44 episodes of The Sopranos, which aired on HBO from 1999 until 2007.

In addition to The Sopranos, the New York City native made guest appearances on several television shows including Miami Vice, Chuck, Medium, Family Guy, Taxi Brooklyn and The Grinder.Tony’s final acting credit was in the upcoming film Super Athlete.

Did Tony Sirico Have a Career Outside of Acting?

In addition to acting, Tony pursued a career in the beauty industry. The father of two released his own cologne, Paolo Per Uomo, in 2008.

How Did Tony Sirico Die?

Tony passed away on July 8, 2022, In Touch can confirm. “Tony was a loyal client for 25 years, ex-army vet, always gave to charities and a member of the Wounded Warriors,” his manager, Bob McGowan, tells In Touch.

Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late Sopranos star James Gandolfini, spoke out about the news of his death via Instagram.

“Tony Sirico was one of the kindest, fiercely loyal, and heartfelt men that I’ve ever known. He was always Uncle Tony to me, and Tony always showed up for me and my family. I’ll deeply miss his pinches on my cheek, and his infectious laugh,” the young actor wrote. “He was a phenomenal actor and an even better man. Tony was one of a kind. He touched many with his gift and my heart goes out to his family, his friends, and all of his fans.”

“We love you Tony, thank you for all the joy you brought to many. You will be missed,” Michael concluded.

The cause of the HBO star’s death has not yet been confirmed.