TikTok superstar and actress Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez, was allegedly involved in an affair with a woman named Renée Ash even though he’s married to wife Sheri Easterling.

Ash, 25, publicly spoke about her relationship with Lopez, 46, in a July 7 interview with PageSix. The two allegedly started a relationship in March after meeting through a mutual friend.

“Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me,” Ash alleged, claiming that Lopez informed her his marriage to Easterling had ended. “He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together. He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother, and I thought we had something real. He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”

In screenshots obtained by the outlet, Lopez and Ash allegedly talked about his marriage to Easterling, 42, in which he allegedly claimed it was a “weird relationship.”

“We didn’t talk,” a separate message that appeared to be from Lopez read in response to Ash, who allegedly wrote, “I’m sorry if this is weird, but I can’t imagine you talking like this to Sheri.”

“I am beyond sorry for that,” she continued. “I am so sorry if anything I have said has hurt his family any more than he already has. And I am also sorry that he has hurt me so deeply that I believed we were in love.”

Ash concluded by noting that she “loved him and believed him” when they were together but mentioned that her “heart broke” when she “found out about the other young girls.” She claimed that she ended her alleged relationship with Lopez just days prior to her interview after multiple women accused him of flirting with them on FaceTime and in person.

According to the outlet, a since-deleted TikTok video featured a young woman who claimed, “Addison Rae’s dad is trying to f—k me, I swear to God,” before a man who reportedly resembled Lopez touched her backside.

In her interview, the Los Angeles resident noted, “If anybody was hurting, it was me and his family.”

Lopez shares his famous daughter, 21, with Easterling, in addition to their sons, Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8.

One day after Ash’s allegations were reported, Easterling broke her silence on the matter by issuing her own statement via her Instagram Stories.

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved,” she wrote on July 8.

Reps for Addison and Sheri did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment. Monty and Renee also did not immediately respond when reached out by In Touch.

