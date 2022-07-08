Who Is Renee Ash? Details on Alleged Monty Lopez Affair, Her Job, More

Addison Rae brought her parents along for the ride when she shot to internet stardom after exploding on TikTok. Her father, Monty Lopez, amassed a following of more than 5 million on the app before being named “Top 10 Business Professionals to Look Out for in 2022” by Forbes. Now, a woman named Renée Ash has come forward claiming to have had an affair with the married businessman. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Renée Ash.

Courtesy of Renee Ash/Instagram

Who Is Renée Ash?

In July 2022, Renée went public about her alleged affair with Addison’s father, Monty, which she says began in March.

“Unfortunately, he misled me on his marriage, he lied to me,” she told Page Six on July 7. “He told me that we were going to be together and have babies together.”

Renée claims to have met Monty through a mutual friend but called it quits after footage leaked of him allegedly getting handsy with other young women. “I loved him, and I believed him. When I found out about the other young girls, my heart broke,” she added.

“I am proud of myself for being brave,” Renée shared via her Instagram Stories following the news. “I’m sorry if I caused any hurt to a family who doesn’t deserve the disrespect.”

What Is Renée Ash’s Job?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Renée works as an associate jewelry buyer for ElyseWalker in Pacific Palisades, California. She began with the company in May 2019 as an assistant buyer and moved up from there.

Prior to beginning her career, the 25-year-old beauty attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising from 2015 to 2017, before receiving her health coach certification from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition in 2019.

In addition to her career in fashion, Renée has a large following on social media, with nearly 50 thousand on Instagram alone. She often shows off her luxurious lifestyle as a Los Angeles based influencer. While it’s unclear how many of those followers came after the scandal broke, she does appear to have attended various influencer events in the past, including Revolve Festival during Coachella 2022.

Monty did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment regarding the alleged affair and Renée’s statement.