A blip on the timeline. In the summer of 2016, A-list powerhouses Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift surprised the world when they were confirmed to be dating.

Tom and Tay-Tay were first spotted dancing together to a Jay-Z chart-topper at the Met Gala in May 2016. The “Folklore” singer was still dating Scottish DJ Calvin Harris at the time.

By early June of that year, Calvin and Taylor announced that their 15-month relationship was over. The split was mutual, according to People. “There was no drama. Things just don’t work out sometimes,” an insider told the publication at the time. “No one cheated.”

As fans remember, the Kong: Skull Island star and the Pennsylvania-native dated around the time Taylor was feuding with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The rapper released the song “Famous,” which began with the line, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/why? I made that b*tch famous.” Taylor claimed she was offended by the lyrics, however, Kimye insisted she was in on it all along. In June 2016, just several months after the song’s release, Kim publicly released audio recordings of Taylor approving the lyrics.

A source dished to E! News at the time of the feud how Tom was handling the drama. “Tom is not annoyed by the negative media attached to Taylor,” the insider said. “He knew that would come with the course of dating her. He has been supporting her and enjoying the time he’s having with her. They’re having a great time and are always laughing.”

The source continued, “Taylor is not happy about what happened with Kim and Kanye. She thinks they are using her to get even more publicity. She is not a fan of Kanye and won’t ever work with him or talk to him again at this point.”

Keep reading to relive all of the wildest moments of Tom and Taylor’s relationship!