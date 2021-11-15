An overzealous fan of Taylor Swift was in for a surprise when John Mayer responded to a rude message she sent to the “New Light” singer on Instagram.

“F–k yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something,” the social media user wrote to Mayer, 44, in a direct message on Sunday, November 14, adding a heart symbol with another follow-up message that read, “Answer me you bitch.”

Instead of overlooking the DM from @hoeforlouaylor, Mayer took the time to reply and sought out answers.

“I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple days,” he wrote. “I decided to choose your message at random to reply to. You can feel free to screenshot, share in any way you like if you want. I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

Mayer has been a trending topic on Twitter and Instagram amid Swift’s latest release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which features the track “Dear John,” largely believed to be about the crooner and their short-lived romance that apparently spanned from December 2009 to February 2010.

The account holder later posted a follow-up video showing that she apologized to Mayer in a voice message, explaining that a friend “literally dared me to do that.”

“She’s a Taylor fan and like, so am I. It was a dare. I’m sorry. I did not expect you to see,” @hoeforlouaylor said, adding that she “wasn’t trying to get sued” over the DM exchange. Mayer accepted the apology but asked, “So, it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?”

Swift’s new music continues to be decoded by fans after she recently made her directorial debut with the All Too Well short film, released on November 12.

The single, which was initially released on her 2012 album, Red, in a shorter format, is believed to be about Swift, 31, and Jake Gyllenhaal’s 2010 fling, making the actor a trending topic as well.

Although the Wildlife star has not addressed the speculation about seemingly being referenced in Swift’s new video, Gyllenhaal was spotted in good spirits joining his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles on November 13, where she accepted a prize and he served as a presenter.