Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Low-Key Relationship: How They Met, When They Started Dating

Forever and always! Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have enjoyed their private relationship for years. Their low-key love story has sparked questions about if the couple has gotten engaged or married, how they met and more.

Although the “Lover” singer has not confirmed exactly when she met the Mary Queen of Scots actor, internet sleuths have come to the conclusion it was during the 2016 Met Gala.

Many fans point to her lyrics in “Dress” to connect the dots. “Flashback when you met me / Your buzzcut and my hair bleached / Even in my worst times, you could see the best of me,” Taylor sings.

The songstress indeed dyed her hair a very light blonde for the event while wearing a silver Louis Vuitton dress. As for Joe, he attended as a guest with pal Garrett Hedlund, whom he starred alongside in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk. They reportedly both attended a Kings of Leon concert at the Bowery Hotel afterward.

At the time, Taylor was still publicly dating DJ Calvin Harris, who was not in attendance, but they would announce mere weeks later that they split.

However, during the glitzy night, the “Willow” artist was recorded having a dance off with actor Tom Hiddleston. The pair struck up a whirlwind (and very public) romance from June to September of that year.

The “Champagne Problems” artist and The Favourite actor eventually made their way to each other and were romantically linked in May 2017. The Sun reported at the time that they had been an item for a few months.

Taylor had been completely out of the public eye following a public spat with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2016. Eventually, she would reemerge with her Reputation album in 2018 but still refrained from doing any press.

Taylor and Joe have kept their romance as private as possible. The “Coney Island” singer gave a little insight into why they keep things quiet in her Miss Americana documentary, which premiered on Netflix in January 2020.

“We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private,” she said. “Even though it [her public image in 2016] was really horrible, I was happy. But I wasn’t happy in the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without anyone else’s input. We were just … happy.”

Joe even collaborated on Taylor’s Folklore album with the songs “Exile” and “Betty” under the pseudonym William Bowery, seemingly a nod to meeting at the iconic NYC hotel.

Keep scrolling to see Taylor and Joe’s full relationship timeline!