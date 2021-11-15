Are they or aren’t they? Rumors of a budding romance between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans have been circulating since early October, but fans of the maybe-couple may have just received more evidence to prove their case in the form of a sweater, thanks to Taylor Swift and a TikTok filmed backstage at Saturday Night Live.

“Oh no, my bestie is a bad b–ch,” Taylor, 31, lip-synced in the TikTok, which she shared on Sunday, November 14, following her 10-minute performance of “All Too Well.” She then pans the camera to Selena, 29, wearing a thick white sweater — and some fans believe the outfit choice was a nod to Chris, 40, who wore a similar cable knit pullover in the 2019 mystery film Knives Out.

Chris and Selena have yet to comment on the relationship rumors, but fans have been compiling clues.

On October 26, the Marvel star shared a video of himself playing Prince’s “Purple Rain” on the piano via his Instagram Stories. One eagle-eyed TikTok user spotted a reflection of a brunette on his piano.

Claire Folger/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Is that Selena?!” the user captioned the TikTok, which zooms in on a sliver of a reflection. “[Who’s] the brunette filming bottom right corner, Chris?”

The video, which some fans consider to be a “reach,” came after the release of photographic evidence that the two were spending time together — which ultimately were proven to be fake by E!

On October 1, a fan shared side-by-side photos on Twitter of Selena and Chris leaving the “same restaurant.” However, as E! revealed, Selena is leaving a pilates studio. On top of that, the photo was taken in 2017. As for the photo of Chris, it was taken in 2013, and not at the same location as the pilates studio.

Shortly after the initial post, two more photos were shared, which have since been deleted, claiming the rumored couple were leaving the same studio in L.A.

The Only Murders in the Building star was leaving a recording studio, but the photo is from 2019; meanwhile, the photo of Chris was taken outside of a hotel in London in 2020.

While the evidence is slim, the “Can’t Keep My Hands to Myself” singer did admit to having a crush on the Gifted actor in the past.

“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute,” Selena said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2015. When host Andy Cohen revealed Chris’ brother had been a bartender on the show the previous week, she added, “Last week? Maybe it’s meant to be.”