Tom Cruise has lost that lovin’ feeling. In late February, news broke that the Top Gun: Maverick star, 61, had called it quits with Russian socialite girlfriend Elsina Khayrova — and an insider exclusively tells In Touch that the 36-year-old’s ex-husband, Dmitry Tsvetkov, may be to blame. The talkative diamond trader gave an interview detailing how he spent over $14 million on clothes and handbags for Elsina during their 11-year marriage, warning Tom to “keep his eyes and wallet wide open.”

That may have been enough for the action star to hit the eject button, says the insider. “Tom has a list of conditions for his romantic partners. One of them is they can’t have chatty friends or relatives who might go to the media.” As for the other requirements: “They have to be open to joining his faith, marriage is a must, and, apparently, there’s a height issue, so his partner’s heels can’t be too high!” Tom’s terms may be the reason he’s got so many failed romances under his belt. “At this point, he could be undatable.”