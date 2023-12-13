Elsina Khayrova entered the spotlight when she sparked dating rumors with Tom Cruise in December 2023. In light of the new romance, fans of the Risky Business star are wondering who ​​Elsina is, what she does for a living and more.

Who Is Elsina Khayrova?

Tom’s new love interest is a Russian socialite and former model. She is also the daughter of Rinat Khayrova, who is a prominent Russian MP and a member of Vladimir Putin‘s party.

While Elsina’s Instagram account is currently set to private, ​The Daily Mail reported that she loves to travel and regularly posts photos from her vacations to Paris, Venice, San Tropez, Monte Carlo, Qatar and California.

Elsina is a British citizen and seemingly calls London her homebase.

Was Elsina Khayrova Married?

Before her romance with Tom, Elsina was married to Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov. Her ex-husband is an international deal mediator and diamond trader.

The former couple split in 2022 after more than a decade of marriage when she asked for a divorce. They welcomed two children during their relationship, though not much is known about their life as a couple.

Throughout their marriage, Elsina and Dmitry acquired several properties including a $27 million mansion on Surrey’s Wentworth estate, five flats in London that are approximately worth $22 million and properties in Dubai and Cyprus that are worth $2.5 million.

How Long Has Elsina Khayrova Been Dating Tom Cruise?

Romance rumors between Tom and Elsina began in December 2023 when they were spotted on what appeared to be a date during a party at London’s Mayfair, according to The Daily Mail.

Tom and Elsina were reportedly “inseparable” and “clearly a couple” during the event. ​”He seemed to be besotted with her,” the insider told the outlet.

The pair arrived at the party around 9 p.m. and hit the dance floor before they left a few hours later. The source said that the Top Gun actor “was very friendly” and “politely” declined to take photos when asked by the attendees.

“He spent most the night dancing with Ms. Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women,” the source revealed.

While Tom and Elsina seemed comfortable with each other during the outing, it’s not clear how they met or how long they have been dating.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nadya Abela

Who Was Tom Cruise Married To?

Tom has been married three times over the years. His first marriage was to Mimi Rogers from 1987 and 1990, followed by Nicole Kidman from 1990 until 2011. The Mission Impossible star shares adult children Bella and son Connor with the Big Little Lies actress.

His most recent marriage was to Katie Holmes from 2006 until 2012. The former couple welcomed their only child together, a daughter, in April 2006.