Tom Brady deflected the question like a pro. “I don’t know about that,” he demurred after a reporter asked at a Super Bowl party on February 11 how it feels to be the world’s most eligible bachelor. “With all the businesses I have, how am I supposed to get out and do anything? I have my kids, and I’ve got some work stuff, so I’m doing good.”

And he finally means it. “Tom had a bumpy start navigating the single life after his divorce, but he’s doing great now,” a source says of the G.O.A.T., whose 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen officially ended in October 2022. “The past year has made a world of difference. He’s embraced coparenting, dating here and there, and he’s even made peace with Gisele.”

Nasty Split

They were at war for far longer than anyone realized. “He and Gisele made it sound like they grew apart and that their split was very amicable, but their marriage near the end was so bad it was scary,” says the source, noting that rather than helping, his February 2022 retirement from the NFL only hastened the split. “They were fighting all the time.”

They’ve both accepted some of the blame. “Jealousy crept in, on both their parts,” says the source. And alcohol was another surprising issue. Tom, 46, rarely drinks, while Gisele, 43, has admitted that she finally gave up her daily glass of wine to be more present in her life. “Since then, they’ve both changed a lot and have learned to communicate a lot better. They’ve always insisted they want each other to succeed, but they truly mean it now. It’s all about putting the past behind them and making their kids the first priority.”

Tom has made that clear. He called Jack, 16, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, his “forever Valentines” on February 14. And while “he cringes at the idea of being called an ‘eligible bachelor,’ he’s open to romantic commitment,” adds the source. “He even sees himself getting married again. He’s finally in a good place, and so is Gisele.