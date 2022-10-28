Before Tom Brady was known for his headline-making marriage to model Gisele Bundchen, he was romantically involved with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan, and their breakup was anything but smooth sailing. Now that Tom and Gisele are officially calling it quits after 13 years of marriage, questions about the quarterback’s past relationship are circling. Keep reading to learn everything we know about his ex and the mother of his son Jack.

Tom and Bridget Dated Before He Married Gisele

Before Tom and Gisele were the it-couple of the century, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was romantically involved with Bridget, known for her role as Natasha in Sex and the City. The two dated from 2004 until 2006, but ultimately pulled the shade over their relationship.

It was only after they had gone their separate ways that Bridget found out she was pregnant with Tom’s child. To make matters even more awkward, the football star had already started dating Gisele.

Bridget Called Her Pregnancy ‘Traumatic’

It wasn’t until she was three months along with her son that Bridget found out she was pregnant. She and Tom had officially called it quits and she was writing a new chapter of her life – that was until she discovered the life-altering news. Calling that period of time “traumatic,” the actress told Harper’s Bazaar in 2008 that she never anticipated being a single mom, let alone navigating such a challenge in the public eye.

“Going through that … time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me,” Bridget explained. “But I got so much out of that. It’s golden and it’s tough and it was f–ked up. But now I have a child, and it’s the best thing in the world.”

Bridget Got Married In 2015

While Tom publicly moved on from Bridget in the immediate aftermath of their breakup, the actress kept a relatively low romantic profile. In a surprising move, however, she announced on Instagram in 2015 that she and boyfriend Andrew Frankel had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

“Oh, by the way, guess what I just did,” the Blue Bloods star wrote on social media, alongside a gorgeous photo of her and her new husband. The post was flooded with loving comments and well-wishes from fans, and the couple couldn’t have looked happier.

Bridget has kept the details of her relationship relatively under wraps in the years since, dedicating her social media platform to work-related events and political commentary.

Tom and Bridget Have a Friendly Relationship

When Tom started dating dazzling model Gisele in 2007, the celebrated quarterback was met with a bit of a curveball – his ex was pregnant with his child. Reflecting on Bridget’s unexpected news, Tom told radio host Howard Stern in 2020 that he and Gisele were “forced” to confront the circumstance, learning a great deal about each other in the process.

“That was a very unique time and it challenged me in a lot of ways,” the former New England Patriot player explained. “It was very hard for my wife to think she fell in love with this guy and now this guy, his ex-girlfriend is pregnant.”

And while things were certainly complicated for the new couple and the expecting mother at the time, Tom and Bridget have smoothed things over since. The committed coparents now share a friendly relationship, not only prioritizing their son Jack, but celebrating each other’s achievements. In 2021, for example, the actress took to social media to celebrate her ex’s Super Bowl LV win, writing, “Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers.”

Clearly, there is no bad blood between these two.