“Sorry, guys. I don’t know. Can I have a little moment?” a teary Gisele Bündchen pleaded as GMA’s Robin Roberts asked how she’s holding up after her 2022 divorce from football great Tom Brady. The interview, which aired as a half-hour special March 7, showed the supermodel — who seems to have been living her best life since the shock split — in a surprisingly vulnerable moment. “She didn’t expect to cry during the interview,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “She has her good days and her bad days and sometimes she gets overwhelmed by her emotions.”

The 43-year-old mom to son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with her ex, said she’s still rocked by the divorce, though she argues that it was necessary. “It’s heartbreaking to go through that,” she mused. “It’s definitely a transition that had to take place. You don’t wish for it but sometimes in life things happen.”

Finding the positive, the Brazilian beauty has chosen to see her life moving forward as “a new chapter,” telling Robin, “I get to walk my path in a different way, and I’m grateful for all of it, for every lesson. Everything I’ve experienced, it made me realize what I want and don’t want.”

As for finding love again, the Victoria’s Secret vet played coy about her new boyfriend, jiujitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, saying she “wants to keep her personal life private.” But the source says the pair — who were recently spotted in a sweet embrace — are still going strong. “Gisele’s so grateful for Joaquim. They’ve been practically inseparable. He makes her feel happy and sexy and alive, and she’s having fun with him.”