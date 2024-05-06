Gisele Bundchen Is 'Livid' With Tom Brady After Jokes at Roast

One person who isn’t laughing at Tom Brady‘s Netflix roast on Sunday, May 5, is his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, who is ​not happy with jokes es about her — especially ones that hinted at her possible infidelity.

”Gisele isn’t just furious with the people who roasted Tom and made fun of her, she’s livid with Tom for even agreeing to doing it,” ​a source tells In Touch exclusively on Monday, May 6.

“He knew the jokes would be cruel and aimed at his marriage and at her, but he did it anyway. She blames Tom for not even taking her or their children into consideration,” the ​insider continues. The former couple share two children, son ​Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11.

“The jokes hit below the belt any they made it look like Gisele cheated, which she’s been desperately trying to deny. I know she has a temper and I’m sure she called Tom and let him have it,” the source dished.

The jokes about Gisele, 43, possibly being involved with boyfriend Joaquim Valente prior to the former power couple’s October 2022 divorce came fast and furious during the roast. The jiu-jitsu black belt holder started out as the Brady children’s martial arts instructor prior to Tom and Gisele’s split, however, she too began taking self-defense classes with Joaquim.

MEGA

The cofounder of Miami’s Valente Brothers Academy became Gisele’s frequent companion once she became a single woman. The pair were photographed on trips to her home in Costa Rica as well as their native Brazil, but the supermodel claimed they were only friends. Gisele and ​Joaquim finally made their first appearance as a couple at the March 27 launch of her new cookbook, Nourish, in Miami.

In one joke told by comedian Kevin Hart, he referred to how Tom, 46, and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick remained friends even though the quarterback left the team and subsequently won a Super Bowl championship with his new squad, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

“Tom, you f–ked your coach. But let me tell you something, people — that’s what you’ve got to do to maintain your happiness,” Kevin began, adding, “You know who else f–ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man,” referring to Joaquim.

“How did you not see this coming?” the Ride Along star asked. “Eight karate classes a day, and she’s still a white belt. F–k Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass”

Comedian Nikki Glaser had an NSFW zinger, telling Tom, “The only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast is when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu,” adding “How much must it suck knowing that your ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ​ass while eating hers? That’s got to be terrible.”