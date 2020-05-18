Did she do the right thing? Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd worried about how Cory Wharton will react to the news of their daughter Ryder’s hospitalization in an In Touch exclusive sneak peek. At the time, Cory, 29, was competing in The Challenge, and the 27-year-old mom didn’t want to throw him off his game.

“No. 1, we made the mistake of not talking about if this were to happen, what to do. Now, he had no more calls, she was stable, I was in full communication with his family, with all his producers, with everyone,” Cheyenne said in the clip, explaining her decision not to tell Cory. “His mom said the same thing, ‘Don’t tell him.’ Taylor [Selfridge] said ‘Don’t tell him.’”

She continued, “Now if he wants to be upset about that, then so be it, but I have no energy left to fight with [him] so he can go vent to someone else because I can’t take another thing right now.”

Ryder, 3, has VLCAD, which stands for very long-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency. It “is a condition in which the body is unable to properly breakdown certain fats (called very long-chain fatty acids) into energy, particularly during periods without food (fasting),” according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. The condition can lead to episodes of low blood sugar. When the little girl was hospitalized, Cheyenne said her glucose levels were 60 when they should be at 90.

Last season on Teen Mom OG, Cory was on vacation with Taylor when Ryder had her first health scare and was in the hospital. At the time, Cory did not rush home to be with her and Chey was upset by his actions. She believed he didn’t understand the severity of Ryder’s VLCAD diagnosis.

Since then, Cory has taken time to learn about Ryder’s condition “and how her body functions differently from other kids,” Cheyenne exclusively told In Touch in April. Thankfully, he has since “stepped up.”

“I handled this one differently than the first time, but … [he] takes it a lot more seriously [now],” the mom shared. “[Ryder’s] been sick at his house, and he’s seen what her body does, and it definitely freaked him out. I think he’s starting to understand.”

So, how did Cory react? We guess we have to tune in to Teen Mom OG to find out!

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.