Hot take? The O.C. alum Rachel Bilson has shared that she might see a man’s sexual history as a red flag in dating — but not in the way you’d think.

“This is gonna sound so judgmental, but if a dude is in his 40s and he [has] only slept with four women … but it all depends,” Rachel, 42, said while discussing dating histories on the Monday, October 3, episode of her “Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson” podcast. “Maybe he’s been in decade [long] relationships, totally respectable.”

The actress went on to say that she might find it a “little weird” if a man had a “really low” number of sexual partners by the time he reached his 40s. Rachel also admitted that she used to ask her partners about the number of people they’ve slept with, but she “probably wouldn’t” do that anymore.

Rachel is no stranger to lengthy relationships, as she dated The O.C. costar Adam Brody from 2003 to 2006 and then Hayden Christensen on and off from 2007 to 2017. Rachel and Hayden, 42, were even engaged from 2008 to 2010, and they welcomed daughter Briar Rose, 8, in 2014.

“When people should be dating so much, like, let’s say in their 20s, I was in a relationship all my 20s,” Rachel said on her podcast.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

After her split from Hayden, Rachel went on to briefly date The Bachelor alum Nick Viall in 2019. She then confirmed her relationship with Saturday Night Live’s Bill Hader in 2020, which lasted six months. In a June 2022 podcast episode, Rachel shared how devastated she was over the breakup.

“I could not leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing else to do but sit in it, and deal with it and feel it,” she admitted. “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done⁠. Harder than childbirth.”

Weeks later, while appearing on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Rachel clarified why her split from Bill, 45, was so difficult.

“I had to deal with this. I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else,” the Hart of Dixie star said. “Being isolated and not being able to connect with any humans, not being able to help myself. I got into a depression, all of these things. That time having to be forced to face all of your s–t, I said was harder than childbirth. Is anything more painful? F–k no. Maybe kidney stones.”

In an August 2022 episode of her podcast, Rachel got candid about what she’d miss the most about Bill: “His big d–k.”