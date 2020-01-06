Shutterstock

The romance is real! Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5. In addition to posing for photos, an eyewitness tells In Touch that the duo walked hand-in-hand ahead of the event. Though Us Weekly reported in December that they grabbed coffee in Oklahoma ahead of the holidays, the awards show is their first official public outing.

According to Us, the couple were seen on Saturday, December 21 as they grabbed Starbucks drinks together in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Reports indicate that they held hands while out and about and were joined by the Barry actor’s family members at one point. Ahead of 2019 romance rumors, the two worked together on the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List. In the flick, which was written and directed by the actor’s then-wife, Maggie Carey, the two played an unlikely duo who end up together.

Bill, 41, and Maggie, 45, split in 2017. Us reported that Rachel, 38, and her ex Hayden Christensen also broke up that year. In 2019, the former O.C. star seemed to have a brief flirtation with Bachelor alum Nick Viall, including playful Instagram comments, but now she seems to have cemented their relationship as just friends.

The brunette beauty will be cheering her new beau on at the Globes as he competes for the title of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. His performance in Barry won him a nomination, putting him in contention with Michael Douglas, Ben Platt, Paul Rudd and Ramy Youssef. Barry, Bill’s show itself, is also up for an award: Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

If he leaves with the trophy, this would be the actor’s first Golden Globe. Though he was also nominated for the same award in 2019, Michael Douglas’ work on The Kominsky Method won out. The two are facing off again in 2020, but after winning the 2019 Emmy Award in September — beating out the older actor — Bill might have a shot at the prize. Either way, he’ll be ending the night with Rachel on his arm. That already makes him a winner in our books.