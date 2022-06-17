Ouch! Rachel Bilson said her breakup with Bill Hader was “harder than childbirth.”

While interviewing Aubrey Plaza on the Monday, June 13, episode of her podcast “Broad Ideas,” Rachel, 40, surprised the Parks and Recreation alum, 37, by mentioning she used to date Bill, 44.

“Are you serious?” Audrey asked after Rachel mentioned the romance, which she and Bill never publicly confirmed. “I don’t know s–t. I don’t know anything.” The O.C. alum replied, “We dated. I went to the f–king Golden Globes [with him].”

While Rachel didn’t directly name Bill during her interview with Audrey, the host previously recalled seemingly the same difficult breakup she went through amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown while interviewing Mandy Moore on the June 6 episode of “Broad Ideas.”

The mother of one said that since she “could not leave [her] house” due to quarantine, so she “had nothing else to do but sit in it, deal with it and feel it.”

Rachel noted that the split “hurt like a motherf–ker,” adding, “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Harder than childbirth … If you actually face it, you can come out of it and be like, ‘OK, I did that, and I’m ready for the next thing.'”

The California native didn’t name Bill in the interview with Mandy, 38, though the timeline of the breakup matches when she split from the comedian.

The Hart of Dixie actress and Barry star sparked relationship rumors in late 2019, while they made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes in January 2020. The relationship didn’t last long and the pair broke up later that year.

Bill has since moved on with Anna Kendrick. In January 2022, People reported that the pair had been “quietly dating” for over a year.

“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet,” the source said at the time. “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

Neither Bill nor Anna have spoken about their relationship publicly, though the Saturday Night Live alum told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022 that he chooses to keep his romantic life private to protect his three daughters, Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Maggie Carey. “They just want me to be their dad,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Rachel is now in a relationship with artist Zac LaRoc.