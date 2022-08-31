Clearing things up. Rachel Bilson is clarifying her previous comments equating her split from ex Bill Hader to the pain of childbirth.

“I did not actually say that. I’m happy you brought that up,” The O.C. alum, 41, told host Alex Cooper during the August 31 episode of “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I said, obviously, he and I, we’re not still together, so we broke up. But it was during a time where you could not leave your house.”

“I had to deal with this. I had to deal with being alone and taking care of my kid and everything else,” she added during her visit. “Being isolated and not being able to connect with any humans, not being able to help myself. I got into a depression, all of these things. That time having to be forced to face all of your s–t I said was harder than childbirth. Is anything more painful? F–k no. Maybe kidney stones.”

The Hart of Dixie alum previously confirmed her romance with the Barry star during a June episode of her “Broad Ideas” podcast.

“We dated. I went to the f–king Golden Globes [with him],” she told a shocked Aubrey Plaza.

Just one week prior, Rachel opened up about her difficult breakup to This Is Us alum Mandy Moore during the June 6 episode of her podcast.

The actress explained that because she “could not leave [her] house” due to the coronavirus pandemic, she “had nothing else to do but sit in it, deal with it and feel it.”

Rachel added that the split “hurt like a motherf–ker.” “It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said.

The California native and the Saturday Night Live alum, 44, sparked relationship rumors in late 2019 before making their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globes. They called it quits just five months later, in June 2020.

The Jumper actress went on to explain that while “all breakups are hard,” this one felt different. “Things happen, things change. There was a pandemic. Yeah, so it was a hard time,” she told Alex.

Rachel was previously linked to Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen following her 2006 breakup from former costar Adam Brody. The pair announced their engagement in December 2008 before breaking up in 2010. They rekindled their romance a few months later and welcomed a daughter, Briar Rose, in October 2014. Rachel and Hayden split for good in September 2017.

For his part, Bill moved on with Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick, though they reportedly broke up in June 2022.