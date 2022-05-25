Exclusive ‘The Little Couple’ Star Jen Arnold Says Kids Will and Zoey Miss Florida But Are ‘Embracing’ Boston

Make a new home. The Little Couple star Jen Arnold says her kids, Will and Zoey, miss Florida but are “embracing” their new home in Boston in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

Jen, whose family recently relocated from Florida to Boston in February 2022, reveals her kids miss certain aspects of their hometown. “Zoey misses the beach,” she shares. “Will misses his friends. He had a really close group of friends that he connected with early on from school and they have remained pretty close.”

“We just actually went back down to Florida for their spring vacation, and we got to connect with some of his friends, which was wonderful,” she says, adding that they also spent time on the beach during the trip. “I know Zoey misses not only the beach, but she also misses my aunt and uncle Barbara and Jack, which like myself, she became very close with. So, you know, family and sunshine.”

The reality star – who shares Will, 12, and Zoey, 10, with husband Bill Klein – notes that the kids have made the most of their move to Boston. She says that Boston is “a little bit different” from Florida, adding that moving in the middle of winter with “extreme weather” wasn’t the most “wise” choice.

“We feel like it went as smoothly as you could imagine. We had, obviously, a lot going on with the transition,” the neonatologist says of the relocation. “I think the move was for all the right reasons. So, so far so good.”

Jen previously announced that the family was “Boston Bound” after she was hired as the program director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Simulator Program.

While the mother of two says they’ve adjusted to their new home, she admits it wasn’t easy. “It doesn’t mean we don’t miss Florida and family and friends and, you know, that’s my home,” she explains. “It’s definitely bittersweet, but the opportunity to come and have, hopefully, some impact here in Boston is just really tremendous.

“Our kids are just really embracing it all,” the TLC star concludes. “It’s just a great experience for them to be in a different place.”

The married couple adopted Will from China when he was 3, while Zoey was adopted from India when she was 2. They chose to adopt after doctors said a pregnancy could be lethal to Jen and a baby due to her form of dwarfism. The pair worked with a surrogate to have a biological child, though sadly suffered two miscarriages.

Jen previously revealed if she and Bill, 47, plan to adopt more children. “We have talked about it. We continue to occasionally talk about it. But I think given everything that’s going on for us right now, it’s definitely not been on the forefront of conversation,” Jen told In Touch. “In fact, it hasn’t even come up ’cause I think we’re both just trying to hold on right now for dear life, given between the pandemic and trying to focus on Will and Zoey and moving and new jobs.”