Exclusive Jen Arnold Shares Details on ‘Building’ New Home in Boston: A Clubhouse, Yard, Pool and More!

The Little Couple star Jen Arnold and husband Bill Klein are “building a home” in Boston, she exclusively tells In Touch.

The neonatologist adds that they “thankfully” found an “already partially built” home. “Now, we’re just trying to gear up to hopefully move this summer into our home,” she says.

Because the couple’s “arthritis” and “longevity of our hips, knees and ankles” were a consideration in a new abode for them, Jen says that she and Bill, 47, “were looking for the potential of a new construction so that we could either make it one floor or build an elevator in it.”

After searching for a building with those accommodations, which Jen notes was “really hard” in Boston “being as old” a city “as it is,” the couple found a house that “already had plans to be two levels plus a basement.”

Meanwhile, their son, Will, “wants a game room for his video games, and [daughter] Zoe actually wants a WellieWisher house. Don’t ask me how I’m gonna make that happen, but we have enough space.”

“And so, she’s gonna get some type of a clubhouse,” the mom of two admits. “I don’t know if it’ll be a WellieWisher house, but those are their two requests.”

Adding that the new property has a “yard,” Jen says that she and Bill, who are currently living in a two-bedroom apartment, will be “modifying the kitchen to be accessible.”

Another “long-term goal” for the family is adding a pool. “Our will and Zoe love swimming,” she explains. “And we’ve been used to always being in the water having lived in Houston and Florida. It’s good exercise for us. … We’re hoping we get to build a pool, but we’re also hoping we can enclose it. Otherwise, we’re not gonna be able to use it very much up here. ”

Jen previously announced that her family was “Boston Bound” after she was hired as the program director of Boston Children’s Hospital’s Simulator Program.

“OK everyone! I decided to take the leap,” Jen revealed in an Instagram post at the time. “We are so excited about this next adventure. Of course, Florida will always be our home and near and dear to our hearts. We know we’ll be back a lot to visit, and of course, Texas is always going to be our first home where we became a family.”

In the video, Will held up a Post-it, which read, “Boston or bust.” Zoey sounded off about the news too, adding, “My mom is wicked smart.”

Jen and Bill previously sold their St. Petersburg property, where the family lived while Jen worked at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, for $3.64 million in March 2022, In Touch confirmed in April.