Power couple! The Little Couple star Jen Arnold reveals what her husband, Bill Klein, has been up to since the family relocated from Florida to Boston in an exclusive video interview with In Touch, sharing that he’s been busy with work.

“He is still running his pet business down in Houston,” Jen, 48, says about Bill’s pet boutique, Rocky & Maggie’s. “He travels back and forth now that we can travel again. He’s traveling about once a month.”

After adding he’s been “really focusing on his work,” the reality star shares that Bill, 47, has been “growing” the brand’s Pop-Up Pee Pads. According to the Rocky & Maggie’s website, “the Pop-Up Pee Pad is the first and only pet training pad for male dogs … Pet owners have struggled to keep their dog from peeing in the house. Traditional pads don’t provide a target for male dogs, and the results are soiled furniture and messy clean-ups.”

“The Pop-Up Pee Pad is exploding,” Jen tells In Touch. “He invented it, which is great. He’s got the patent, and now, it’s in Walmart and Tractor Supply and Chewy.”

Shutterstock

“He’s kind of almost a one-man band, just him and his brother. And so, he’s constantly working on moving orders and, of course, with all of the challenges of international shipping, it’s made for a little bit more stress for him,” Jen continues of her husband’s business.

The TLC alum adds that Bill took on the role of teacher when their kids Will, 12, and Zoey, 10, were in homeschool during the pandemic. “He’s been really focused on the kids in school until we moved here because we were doing remote, and that was his other full-time job,” she explains.

Jen went on to praise Bill for his work ethic and ability to balance his business and their kids. “I actually don’t know how he did it,” she says. “He’s up all night doing his work for his business. And then he’s teaching school in the daytime, but he did an amazing job.”

She then notes that their kids “moved ahead of where they were at” in their academics thanks to Bill. “He did great,” Jen says. “I have to give him good credit for that.”

The family moved from Florida to Boston earlier this year when the neonatologist was hired to serve as the program director for the Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard University’s simulator program.

Jen previously spoke to In Touch about the rewarding experience. “The program is just so big and so impactful that he needed help leading it,” she said. “It’s a different challenge, but I get to help lead a very, very busy program, which is exciting.”